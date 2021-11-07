National Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Week honored Nov. 7-13

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Advanced Practice Nurses Association (KAPN) is taking time to honor the work of nurses by recognizing the annual National Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Week (APRN Week) celebration.

The agency said the week is held November 7-13, 2021, in conjunction with National Nurse Practitioner Week.

According to the Association, APRN Week recognizes the contributions made by more than 7,000 licensed Kansas APRNs improving the health of patients statewide.

According to KAPN, an APRN is a registered nurse who has advanced graduate education and clinical training in a specific are of healthcare. APRNs provide healthcare services to Kansans in communities across the state, especially impacting medically underserved areas.

KAPN said APRN’s assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnosis and provide treatment, including prescribing medications. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, APRNs are the health care provider of choice for millions of Americans.

KAPN, Kansas State Nurses Association (KSNA), Kansas Association of Nurse Anesthetists (KANA), and the Kansas Chapter of the American College of Nurse Midwives said they applauded Governor Kelly in recognizing the dedication of APRNs in the state of Kansas with National Advanced Practice Registered Nurses Week from November 7-13, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.