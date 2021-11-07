Gleason throws four touchdowns in Emporia State 56-21 win over Lincoln

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State won their third consecutive game after beating Lincoln 56-21.

The Hornets put their foot on the gas pedal in the first half. ESU scored 49 unanswered points.

Hornets quarterback Braden Gleason had another sensational day. He completed 21/27 passes for 297 yards and four touchdown passes. This is the second time Gleason threw four touchdowns in a single game. Gleason is currently leading the MIAA in passing yardage (2,999 yards) and passing touchdowns (26).

Emporia State (6-4) will play Northwest Missouri (8-1) in the regular season finale. The Hornets will play on the road in Maryville, Missouri Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

