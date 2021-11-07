Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire at Topeka business storage unit

Fire damage at a Topeka business
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The cause of a structure fire is under investigation following a Sunday morning incident.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) was called to 3840 SW Topeka Blvd. around 2:45 Sunday morning.

Harrison said crews found smoke and flames coming from the front of a one-story brick structure and the fire was kept to that building.

According to Harrison, the building was being used to store equipment and supplies for a neighboring business and was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Investigators could not determine the cause of the fire.

The estimated damage is about $20,000 $10,000 for structural damage and $10,000 for content loss.

No working smoke detectors were found in the building.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

