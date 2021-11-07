Advertisement

Autopsies ordered in deadly Cowley County crash involving combine

At least one person is dead after car crashes head on into a combine
At least one person is dead after car crashes head on into a combine(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a combine.

The crash happened on Sunday at 12:19 p.m. The sheriff’s office said a vehicle was traveling south on 75th Road and struck a combine, just south of the intersection of 75th and 102nd Road.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle went underneath the combine and caught fire. Two people in the vehicle died from their injuries. An autopsy has been ordered for both and no positive identification has been made.

The driver of the combine was uninjured.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti has confirmed that there is at least one death after a car crashed head-on into a combine.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames on impact, killing the driver. The accident happened around noon on Sunday near the north 8000 block of 102nd between Winfield and Udall.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

