Autopsies ordered in deadly Cowley County crash involving combine

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a combine.

The crash happened on Sunday at 12:19 p.m. The sheriff’s office said a vehicle was traveling south on 75th Road and struck a combine, just south of the intersection of 75th and 102nd Road.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle went underneath the combine and caught fire. Two people in the vehicle died from their injuries. An autopsy has been ordered for both and no positive identification has been made.

The driver of the combine was uninjured.

