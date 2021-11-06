Topeka hosts the 8th Annual Sunflower Salute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The National Guard members walked down the Capitol City with floats and flags to help honor Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day of course is the day that we chose to celebrate our veterans and honor them for their service and its November 11th and that’s a special day as well, the 11th day of the 11th month was when they signed the peace treaty for World War II and the Treaty of Versailles so its a special day for us and that’s the remembrance towards that,” said Jason Davee.

Deputy State Surgeon, Jason Davee who emcee’d the parade alongside 13s Melissa Brunner, says Veterans Day holds a special place to him.

“I joined when I was 17 years old and that was how I was going to go to college so I joined in Dodge City, Kansas down in the south part of Kansas and since then the Army and Kansas National Guard have paid for two bachelors degrees and one masters degree, they made me a physicians assistant so that is what I do now in the Kansas Army National Guard, I’m the deputy state surgeon and senior full-time medical administrator for the state of Kansas,” he said.

Davee says this year’s parade had a great turnout, which shows how much appreciation the community has for their veterans.

“Having great sponsors that can set up a great event and bring everyone out and let them know that we are going to be here is a wonderful thing so hopefully we can have twice as many next years and keep growing it.”

