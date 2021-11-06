Toddler severely injured in lawnmower accident gets warm welcome home

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - There were cheering, signs, balloons and a lot of love to welcome one-year-old Everlee Kay, finally home after an especially difficult past couple months. Severely injured in a September home accident involving a lawnmower, the toddler had to have her right leg and part of her left arm amputated. She spent weeks in physical therapy at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, Neb.

“We’re just blown away by all the support. The community has reached out and given their time and thoughts for us,” said Everlee’s father, Aaron upon returning to the family’s Mulvane home. “It shows, because she’s still here.”

While Everlee and her family are happy to be home, the toddler still has a long journey ahead.

“She still has a long road to recovery ahead. We still have to get a lot of prosthetics,” Everlee’s mother, Samantha, said.

But after the past couple months, they said things are looking up. Everlee is alive and doing well. That’s what matters.

“Everything that’s going to happen from here on out, (it) can’t be worse than a couple of months ago, so we’re just thankful we get to be back together as a family of four,” Aaron said.

Everlee’s parents said together, with help of an entire community behind them, Everlee has a bright future.

“(We’re) just thankful we get to watch all the amazing stuff she’s gonna do,” Samantha said.

There is a GoFundMe page established to help Everlee’s family with her medical expenses. You can learn more about the girl’s journey and donate here: Medical expenses for Everlee Kay.

