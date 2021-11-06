Saturday night forecast: Great weather continues through Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tomorrow becomes warmer than today with everyone likely hitting 70º under sunny skies in the afternoon. The above average temperatures stick around for the next few days then we cool things down a little bit during the middle of the week with a decent chance for rain showers.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 70º. Winds S 10-15 mph.

How warm Monday will be depends on when the cold front arrives. Communities farther east will likely be the warmest on Monday with temperatures in the 70s as the front will impact the east last. Communities farther north and west will be impacted by the front sooner and because of that will likely have high temperatures at or below 70 degrees during the day. Still nice.

Tuesday is more normal with lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies and slow east winds turning from the south again Tuesday evening.

Our rain chance arrives late in the day on Wednesday. Before then, temperatures will sit comfortably in the mid 60s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. A cold front moves through late Wednesday afternoon cooling our temperatures down for the second half of the coming week. Expect mostly rain showers on Wednesday, but there could be a rumble of thunder or two.

Thursday morning should be dry, but a few lingering showers in East Kansas can’t be ruled out. There are still some indications of cold air moving into Northeast Kansas by next weekend. Right now, keeping daytime temperatures for that period near 50º and overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Warm weather continues into the start of the coming week (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Take advantage of these next 3 days especially today which will be the least windy day. Today would be a good day to put up holiday decorations because you never know if it’ll be this nice along with low wind speeds between now and when you were initially planning to put them up. Daylight Saving Ends tonight: Not only do you gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night by turning your clocks back one hour but also make sure to check the batteries of your smoke alarms and weather radio. A strong cold front by the end of the work week will affect a portion of the country. How far south it gets will depend on how cold it will be for us in northeast Kansas Thursday through Saturday. This means it might be colder than the 8 day indicates.The last couple days there has been indications from the models that lows in the 20s especially next Saturday morning are possible but the latest model run does not get that cold.

