Person hit by vehicle while crossing highway, seriously injured

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was hit by a vehicle Friday evening while walking across Highway 75 in Holton.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says the man was trying to cross the road in front of the Red Roof Inn Hotel, on the south edge of the city. The driver immediately stopped.

The man was taken from the scene with injuries considered critical.

Morse says Holton Police will investigate the incident.

