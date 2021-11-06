Advertisement

Person hit by vehicle while crossing highway, seriously injured

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was hit by a vehicle Friday evening while walking across Highway 75 in Holton.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says the man was trying to cross the road in front of the Red Roof Inn Hotel, on the south edge of the city. The driver immediately stopped.

The man was taken from the scene with injuries considered critical.

Morse says Holton Police will investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dray S. Carlton, 32, of Topeka was arrested Nov. 3 in relation to a domestic incident.
KHP Trooper arrested for domestic battery
The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov....
FBI attempts to identify Lawrence bank robbery suspect
Following illegal autopsies, Topeka man convicted of six criminal counts
Brent Trout (Courtesy: City of Topeka)
Trout out as Topeka City Manager
David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper

Latest News

Abilene named 4th best historic small town
Abilene ranked Top 10 nationwide for Best Historic Small Town
St. Marys attempted armed robbery
One in custody following attempted armed robbery in St. Marys
Volunteers plant tulip bulbs for Tulip Days in Topeka
Shawnee Co. preparing tulips for spring bloom
Adofo-Julius Smith, 19, of Topeka
19-year-old Topekan arrested for September shooting following Crime Stoppers reports from residents