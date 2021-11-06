Nex Lynx Gallery host dual artist exhibit for First Friday Art Walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans got a chance to view a dual artist exhibit for November’s First Friday Art Walk in Topeka.

Topekans could tour art all around the capital city for the First Friday.

Some made a stop at NexLynx Gallery where a husband and wife team showed off their work.

The NexLynx Gallery was among downtown Topeka’s stops for the First Friday Art Walk.

“This is the first time they showed here with us,” Lee Ryan, owner of NexLynx Gallery said.

NexLynx Gallery has participated in the First Friday Art Walk every month.

“I’ve always had an interest in art and this is a way for us to help new and emerging artists,” Ryan explained. “We remodeled this space, we added the railing, the lighting everything so that we can actually hang art. so that’s when we decided to start showing art and I decided that if I’m going to do this, we’re gonna do this every month.”

Friday night, the gallery held a double feature exhibit featuring Vaughn and Susie Graber pieces highlighting intricate wood pieces and watercolor paintings.

“I think it’s kind of handed down from generation, generation because my dad was a woodworker, my grandfather was a woodworker, so it kind of just kicked in with me, I guess,” Vaughn Graber said.

“You cut little triangles, glue them together, make rings, stack the rings together on top of one another, and then turn it on the lathe. Typically just turning bowls and vases, platters are mainly what I really enjoy most,” Graber added.

Vaughn’s wife, Susie wasn’t able to attend, but he says their art became their passion together.

“She’s started out probably 40 years ago or 45, and then kind of got out of it, and then probably when she retired probably 15 years, 16 years ago she took a couple of classes at Washburn and got into a drawing and watercolors,” Graber said.

Ryan says nights like this are important for the community.

“The First Friday Art Walk in Topeka has a really dedicated following. We have a dedicated group of people that come here practically every month to see what we have,” Ryan said. “So I think as an artist that it gives them a chance to talk to people who enjoy art and talk to them about what their art is, and of course obviously being able to sell a few pieces is nice also.”

After the art walk, people had a chance to enjoy the crossroads fountain show at Evergy Plaza or take a walk at the Jayhawk Theater for live music.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.