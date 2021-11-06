New Kansas plan helps families ready children for kindergarten

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Department of Education is ensuring kids are ready for kindergarten through a new family and community-based tactic.

While basic skills like number and letter recognition play important roles in kindergarten readiness, the Kansas State Department of Education says there are many more facets to consider.

The KSDE said early childhood experiences impact a person’s lifelong learning and school readiness is an important part of future achievement and academic success.

“We start learning at birth,” said Amanda Petersen, director of Early Childhood for KSDE. “The early years are such a rapid period of development. Ninety percent of the brain is formed by the time a child is 5 years old. The earlier you start, the more bang you get for your buck.”

In fact, Petersen said kindergarten readiness was identified as an outcome to measure progress toward the KSDE’s vision in 2015. That vision is that Kansas would lead the world in the success of each student.

“We can’t accomplish any of our goals as they relate to leading the world in student success if we’re not focusing on the years birth to age 5,” Petersen said. “Kansans value our kids and our families and realize that learning begins long before a child’s first day of kindergarten. Really getting children off on the right foot is a smart investment that gives us a great return in the long run.”

KSDE said according to the Kansas School Readiness Framework, there are four components to school readiness - Community, Educational Environment, Family and Child. It said the framework identifies each component as follows:

Community: Ready communities enable each child and family to live in a safe and stable environment that supports their health, development and learning. Comprehensive, coordinated and accessible services, such as physical and mental health screenings for children and affordable early childhood care for families, meet the multiple needs of children and families. Communities embrace the concept of providing varied, quality experiences that prepare children for success.

Family: Ready families, in a variety of forms, serve as the primary foundation for their children. Ready families provide safe, stable and nurturing environments that promote healthy development and learning.

Educational environment: Ready educational environments (home-based, center-based and school-based settings) provide evidence-based safe and high-quality learning experiences for every child. Serving children from birth, these experiences support healthy development and learning, and actively engage families in their children’s education.

Child: Ready children are competent in developmental milestones that are individually and age-appropriate. These milestones are in the areas of health and physical well-being, social and emotional competence, cognition and general knowledge, communication and literacy.

“It’s more than any individual child,” Petersen said. “We can also think about a family’s school readiness. What have schools communicated with parents? Have schools built a relationship with the family?”

To help ensure family readiness, KSDE said it has partnered with the Kansas Parent Information Resource Center to offer a “Kindergarten in Kansas” booklet.

The booklet, which the KSDE said has been translated into several different languages, holds kindergarten entry information; information on kindergarten transition; early learning standards; a checklist for entering kindergarten; and a list of additional resources.

When it comes to school readiness, Petersen said it is important to realize that it is not the responsibility of the child to be ready for kindergarten, but instead the responsibility of the system to be prepared to welcome and respond to each student’s individual needs.

“Kindergarten readiness for a school means that they are prepared to accept each child who walks through their door, recognizing the child who turns 5 on Aug. 31 and the child who just missed that cut off by a day and is nearly 6 years old by the time school starts – a year is a huge amount of time for little kids,” she said. “A kindergarten, early elementary and preschool teacher has to be a master of differentiation to be able to say, ‘OK, we are going to recognize where each individual child is at and be able to adjust accordingly so that we are delivering the instruction they need.’ "

While Kansas law does not require children to attend kindergarten, the KSDE said most parents still opt to send their child when they are eligible. Children who are 5-years-old on or before Aug. 31 and are residents of the Sunflower State are eligible to attend kindergarten. If a student comes to Kansas from another state and attended kindergarten before the move, then that child is also eligible to attend kindergarten in the state even if they are not yet 5.

The KSDE said it has also partnered with the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, as well as other state agencies, to help shape the state’s future direction for early childhood.

In 2019, the KSDE said Kansas started by developing a comprehensive needs assessment of programs and services for early care and education. This led to the development of the All in For Kansas Kids Strategic Plan in 2020. It said over 6,100 Kansans contributed their experiences, ideas and feedback to help strengthen and improve early childhood.

The KSDE said early childhood stakeholders continue to collaboratively work to ensure the strategic plan becomes a reality.

In the coming weeks, KSDE said it will share information about the importance of the Ages & Stages Questionnaires, which give a snapshot into a child’s development; transitioning to kindergarten; and the key role communities play in ensuring the student is ready to attend kindergarten.

“If we want our communities to thrive and be healthy and prosperous, that really depends on having our kids be able to grow up and be happy, healthy and successful,” Petersen said.

To get the “Kindergarten in Kansas” booklet, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.