Advertisement

Homeless man convicted of killing woman who helped him

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A homeless man has been convicted of killing a Wichita woman who sometimes let him eat and sleep at her home.

John Darwin Pepper, 57, was convicted last week of first-degree felony murder and aggravated criminal sodomy in the death of 72-year-old Rita Golden.

Golden’s daughter found her mother’s partially nude body on the kitchen floor of her Wichita home on July 15, 2019, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Prosecutors said Golden allowed Pepper to stay in her backyard and sometimes let him take a nap or eat inside her home.

An autopsy determined Golden died from a heart condition caused by high blood pressure but she also had injuries associated with smothering, according to a court affidavit. There were also signs she had been sexually assaulted, the affidavit says.

Pepper will be sentenced Dec. 10.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces she does not favor Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate
Megan Lee Lindsey, 33, of Topeka
Topeka woman arrested for meth following morning traffic stop
Person hit by vehicle while crossing highway, seriously injured
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 collision during police chase that killed bystander

Latest News

FILE
Sen. Moran introduces bill to improve services for homeless veterans in Kansas
FILE
30 years later, detectives take new look at I-70 killings
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an...
EXPLAINER: Rodgers and how the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols work
DST ends tonight
Mild days ahead