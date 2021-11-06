Advertisement

Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan. 4 deadline to get a COVID vaccine. The federal government on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients.. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One day after Kansas joined six other states in a lawsuit in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Fifth Circuit stayed the Biden Administration’s move.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an order to stay President Joe Biden’s Administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which covers private businesses with 100 or more employees.

On Friday, Nov. 5, AG Schmidt filed a separate lawsuit in the Sixth Circuit along with six other states.

“Citing “cause to believe there are grave constitutional and statutory issues” with the Biden administration’s new OSHA vaccination mandate that was published yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit just temporarily blocked the mandate while the court reviews it,” Schmidt said. “Not immediately clear how this ruling directly affects Kansas (which is not in the 5th Circuit), but I’m optimistic it bodes well for us in the separate lawsuit I filed yesterday challenging the same federal mandate. We’ll keep fighting this reckless and illegal overreach by the Biden administration.”

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals covers Louisianna, Mississippi and Texas. The Sixth Circuit covers Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. Kansas is in the 10th Circuit.

Also on Friday, Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly announced that she is not in favor of the vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Lee Lindsey, 33, of Topeka
Topeka woman arrested for meth following morning traffic stop
Gov. Kelly announces she does not favor Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate
Person hit by vehicle while crossing highway, seriously injured
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 collision during police chase that killed bystander

Latest News

Matt Swedlund and his dog Bo celebrate their win of the Tails on the Trail 5K.
Dogs and their owners have a pawesome time at Tails on the Trail
Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner (85) is tackled by Kansas safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3)...
‘Cats crush ‘Hawks in Sunflower Showdown
FILE - The FFVP is a federally assisted program administered by the U.S. Department of...
$3.3 million award gives area elementary students free, fresh produce in school meals
FILE
New Kansas plan helps families ready children for kindergarten