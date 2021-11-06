Fifth Circuit stays OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate day after lawsuit filed in Sixth Circuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One day after Kansas joined six other states in a lawsuit in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Fifth Circuit stayed the Biden Administration’s move.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an order to stay President Joe Biden’s Administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which covers private businesses with 100 or more employees.

On Friday, Nov. 5, AG Schmidt filed a separate lawsuit in the Sixth Circuit along with six other states.

“Citing “cause to believe there are grave constitutional and statutory issues” with the Biden administration’s new OSHA vaccination mandate that was published yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit just temporarily blocked the mandate while the court reviews it,” Schmidt said. “Not immediately clear how this ruling directly affects Kansas (which is not in the 5th Circuit), but I’m optimistic it bodes well for us in the separate lawsuit I filed yesterday challenging the same federal mandate. We’ll keep fighting this reckless and illegal overreach by the Biden administration.”

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals covers Louisianna, Mississippi and Texas. The Sixth Circuit covers Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. Kansas is in the 10th Circuit.

Also on Friday, Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly announced that she is not in favor of the vaccine mandates.

