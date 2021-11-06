Family, friends mourn former Washburn, current Olathe North football assistant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas football community is mourning the loss of one its coaches, who also worked at Washburn University.

Josh Dirks was currently an assistant football coach at Olathe North High School. He served as a volunteer assistant for Washburn University’s football team in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Olathe North football posted the news on their Twitter account Friday morning, calling Dirks “an outstanding Coach, a Family man that will be missed greatly.”

Dirks also served as an adjunct in Washburn’s kinesiology department, where his wife, Tiffany, is an assistant professor.

A Go Fund Me for his family states Dirks was admitted to the hospital September 24th to be treated for a cough, and was put on a ventilator five days later.

“He is the strongest person we know. He is brave. He never gives up,” the GoFundMe reads. “Doctors were amazed each day by his will to fight and come home to his family.”

Dirks passed away Thursday. He is survived by this wife of 17 years, Tiffany, and their four children: Ella, Belle, Beau, and Ivy Jo.

Dirks played football at Pittsburg State University. Washburn travels there for their Saturday game.

Olathe North won its playoff game Friday night, 49-13 over Olathe Northwest.

