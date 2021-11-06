Dogs and their owners have a pawesome time at Tails on the Trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Owners ran with their dogs and some dogs walked their owners at the 12th annual Tails on the Trail 5K run and one mile walk Saturday.

A hybrid event that’s part virtual and part in-person and in-fur,100 percent of the proceeds go to Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS).

Grace Clinton, the director of business development and special events at HHHS said events like Tails on the Trail are beneficial for dogs.

“It’s really great for dogs to get to socialize which some people think means being out in big crowds and things but it really means smelling new things or seeing things they’ve never seen before, meeting people they’ve never met before,” she explained.

“It’s just good for them and their temperament so this is a great opportunity for your dog to smell all kinds of things.”

Washburn Rural High School’s cross country Coach Matt Swedlund and his three-year-old dog Bo won the 5K race.

Swedlund said running is a great source of bonding for the two of them.

“It’s been huge we’ve had dogs in the past who weren’t as much of runners so we still got the daily walks but once we realized that Bo really enjoyed it it’s just something cool we get to do together.”

The event also has special meaning for the pair.

“Bo actually came from helping hands so it’s actually a cool way to give back and be part of the whole experience.”

Clinton hopes the event can improve the quality of life for dogs in the shelter and help them find a loving home like Bo did.

“It helps take care of all the animals we have there,” she said.

“We have 450 right now below 500 which is really exciting animals in our care right now so all the funds here will help us take care of them.”

