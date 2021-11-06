Community members come together to honor veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -American Legion 421 and the Kansas Senators baseball team made a visit to Mount Auburn Cemetery, in honor of Veterans Day.

The group came together to clean up the headstones and gravesites. Their mission was to help maintain the cemetery as a whole.

They also placed flags by each veteran’s name.

“We noticed last spring that there were no decorations on all of the veteran’s graves for Memorial Day so we decided for Veterans Day we were going to try to fix that and not knowing how big of a project this was, we ran out of flags today,” said John Desch.

But, not to worry, some of the volunteers went around town and stocked up on more flags so no veteran was left without a flag.

