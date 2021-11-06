Advertisement

‘Cats crush ‘Hawks in Sunflower Showdown

Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner (85) is tackled by Kansas safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3)...
Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner (85) is tackled by Kansas safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA football basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State Powercats crushed the KU Jayhawks in the annual meetup of the two teams, the Sunflower Showdown, 35-10.

The Kansas State University Powercats started the game off strong as Vaughn scored the first touchdown of the day with a 1-yard run. The University of Kansas Jayhawks answered with a field goal, which was returned with another K-State touchdown. Shoring up the score 14-3 headed into the second quarter.

K-State’s Sinnott made the only touchdown of the second quarter with another 1-yard run. The Sunflower Showdown headed into halftime with a score of 21 - 3 in favor of the Wildcats.

The Wildcats returned after the half with another touchdown with an 80-yard run from Vaughn. The Jayhawks returned with their first touchdown of the day with a 15-yard run from Lassiter II leaving the score 28-10 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Powercats continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, leading with another touchdown from Vaughn pulling away from the Jayhawks 35-10.

