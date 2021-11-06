‘Cats crush ‘Hawks in Sunflower Showdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State Powercats crushed the KU Jayhawks in the annual meetup of the two teams, the Sunflower Showdown, 35-10.

The Kansas State University Powercats started the game off strong as Vaughn scored the first touchdown of the day with a 1-yard run. The University of Kansas Jayhawks answered with a field goal, which was returned with another K-State touchdown. Shoring up the score 14-3 headed into the second quarter.

K-State’s Sinnott made the only touchdown of the second quarter with another 1-yard run. The Sunflower Showdown headed into halftime with a score of 21 - 3 in favor of the Wildcats.

The Wildcats returned after the half with another touchdown with an 80-yard run from Vaughn. The Jayhawks returned with their first touchdown of the day with a 15-yard run from Lassiter II leaving the score 28-10 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Powercats continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, leading with another touchdown from Vaughn pulling away from the Jayhawks 35-10.

