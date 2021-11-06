A beautiful weekend ahead, take advantage of it

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are going to be enjoying 3 days worth of unseasonably mild temperatures where highs will be 10-15 degree above average for this time of year. A couple cold fronts next week will gradually cool temperatures down with a chance for mid-week rain.

Overall high confidence in the forecast however the latter half of the 8 day has some uncertainty. The first one being how long rain that will be likely Wednesday night may linger into Thursday. The other uncertainty is how cold it will get behind a strong cold front to end the week. One model has a reinforcing cold front Thursday night while the other model starts to bring in warmer temperatures Friday and even Saturday. So with this uncertainty increased highs closer to 50° rather than staying in the 40s but know this is still subject to change.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Monday may be a degree or two cooler depending on the speed of the front but because it will be warmer Monday morning vs Sunday morning there is the potential Monday is warmer than Sunday. It may not be as breezy either with gusts closer to 20 mph.

The first cold front won’t be strong, it’ll only cool temperatures down from the low-mid 70s Sunday and possibly Monday down in the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. The next cold front Thursday into Thursday night will be the one that will be more noticeable with highs in the 50s and possibly 40s. The best chance for rain is late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. We may have to fine tune the timing for rain to linger into Thursday morning.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of these next 3 days especially today which will be the least windy day. Today would be a good day to put up holiday decorations because you never know if it’ll be this nice along with low wind speeds between now and when you were initially planning to put them up.

Daylight Saving Ends tonight: Not only do you gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night by turning your clocks back one hour but also make sure to check the batteries of your smoke alarms and weather radio.

A strong cold front by the end of the work week will affect a portion of the country. How far south it gets will depend on how cold it will be for us in northeast Kansas Thursday through Saturday. This means it might be colder than the 8 day indicates.The last couple days there has been indications from the models that lows in the 20s especially next Saturday morning are possible but the latest model run does not get that cold.



