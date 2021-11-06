$3.3 million award gives area elementary students free, fresh produce in school meals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $3.3 million award to Kansas will give area elementary students the chance to get free and fresh produce in their school meals.

The Kansas State Department of Education says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program has helped introduce more fruits and veggies to over 53,000 Kansas elementary students through a $3.3 million award to the Sunflower State.

The KSDE said it divided the award between 186 schools, with each receiving $65 per student.

“I think it’s an exciting program that helps students experience fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Meg Boggs, KSDE’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program director.

The Department said participating schools provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables to students for free. Students learn produce can be healthy and tasty and the program gives teachers the chance to offer nutritional education to their students.

“This partnership helps schools provide Kansas students with healthy food that can fuel them for overall success,” said Cheryl Johnson, KSDE’s director of Child Nutrition and Wellness. “Our vision for education is that Kansas leads the world in the success of each student. Nutrition is an important part of helping students achieve success.”

According to the KSDE, schools apply for the program in spring. The $3.3 million award is for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which began in October.

The KSDE said the goals of the FFVP are to introduce kids to fresh fruits and vegetables; include new and different varieties; and increase the overall acceptance of fresh, unprocessed produce among children. The program also encourages healthier school environments by promoting nutrition education.

The Department said schools and districts that will take part in the FY2022 FFVP program are as follows:

Erie Elementary School, Erie-Galesburg USD 101.

Western Plains North Elementary, Western Plains USD 106.

Western Pains South Elementary, Western Plains USD 106.

Riverside Primary West Campus, Riverside USD 114.

Riverside Intermediate East Campus, Riverside USD 114.

Moscow Elementary, Moscow USD 209.

Hugoton Elementary, Hugoton USD 210.

Lakin Elementary, Lakin USD 215.

Deerfield Elementary, Deerfield USD 216.

Rolla Elementary, Rolla USD 217.

Elkhart Elementary, Elkhart USD 218.

West Bourbon Elementary, Uniontown USD 235.

Tescott Elementary, Twin Valley USD 240.

Burlington Elementary, Burlington USD 244.

Northeast Elementary, Northeast USD 246.

Southeast Elementary, Cherokee USD 247.

George Nettels Elementary, Pittsburg USD 250.

Westside Elementary, Pittsburg USD 250.

Lakeside Elementary, Pittsburg USD 250.

Meadowlark Elementary, Pittsburg USD 250.

Timmerman Elementary, Emporia USD 253.

Walnut Elementary, Emporia USD 253.

Village Elementary, Emporia USD 253.

Logan Avenue Elementary, Emporia USD 253.

Riverside Elementary, Emporia USD 253.

William Allen White Elementary, Emporia USD 253.

Medicine Lodge Grade School, Barber County North USD 254.

Lincoln Elementary, Iola USD 257.

McKinley Elementary, Iola USD 257.

Jefferson Elementary, Iola USD 257.

Black Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Gammon Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Buckner Performing Arts and Science Magnet Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Woodland Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Cessna Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Clark Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Pleasant Valley Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Woodman Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Linwood Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Gordon Parks Academy, Wichita USD 259.

Enterprise Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Martin Ortiz Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Caldwell Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Allen Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Bryant Opportunity Academy, Wichita USD 259.

Park Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Jefferson Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Gardiner Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Samuel Spaght Science and Communications Magnet, Wichita USD 259.

Adams Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

L’Ouverture Career Exploration and Computer Technology Magnet Elementary, Wichita USD 259.

Wineteer Elementary, Derby USD 260.

Cooper Elementary, Derby USD 260.

Oaklawn Elementary, Derby USD 260.

Longton Elementary, Elk Valley USD 283.

Cedar Vale Elementary, Cedar Vale USD 285.

Sedan Elementary, Chautauqua County Community USD 286.

Lincoln Elementary, Lincoln USD 298.

Morgan Elementary, Hutchinson USD 308.

Wiley Elementary, Hutchinson USD 308.

Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen, Hutchinson USD 308.

Graber Elementary, Hutchinson USD 308.

McCandless Elementary, Hutchinson USD 308.

Lincoln Elementary, Hutchinson USD 308.

Faris Elementary, Hutchinson USD 308.

Nickerson Elementary, Nickerson USD 309.

Fairfield Schools, Fairfield USD 310.

Pleasanton Elementary, Pleasanton USD 344.

Logan Elementary, Seaman USD 345.

Stafford Elementary, Stafford USD 349.

Washington Elementary, Wellington USD 353.

Lincoln Elementary, Wellington USD 353.

Kennedy Elementary, Wellington USD 353.

Yates Center Elementary, Woodson USD 366.

Sublette Elementary, Sublette USD 374.

Northview Elementary, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383.

Ogden Elementary, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383.

Altoona-Midway Elementary, Altoona-Midway USD 387.

Marshall Elementary, Eureka USD 389.

Hamilton Elementary, Hamilton USD 390.

Peabody-Burns Elementary, Peabody-Burns USD 398.

Park Elementary, Lyons USD 405.

Central Elementary, Lyons USD 405.

Marion Elementary, Marion-Florence USD 408.

Atchison Elementary, Atchison USD 409.

Chanute Elementary, Chanute USD 413.

Lincoln Elementary, Great Bend USD 428.

Eisenhower Elementary, Great Bend USD 428.

Park Elementary, Great Bend USD 428.

Riley Elementary, Great Bend USD 428.

Pauline South Intermediate, Auburn-Washburn USD 437.

Skyline Elementary, Skyline Schools USD 438.

Ross Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Northwest Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Soule Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Wilroads Garden Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Linn Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Miller Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Beeson Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Central Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Sunnyside Elementary, Dodge City USD 443.

Jefferson Elementary, Independence USD 446.

Thayer School, Cherryvale-Thayer USD 447.

Lincoln Central Elementary, Cherryvale-Thayer USD 447.

Inman Elementary, Inman USD 448.

Pleasant Ridge Elementary, Easton USD 449.

Harry Leavenworth Elementary, Leavenworth USD 453.

David Brewer Elementary, Leavenworth USD 453.

Warren Educational Campus, Leavenworth USD 453.

Anthony Elementary, Leavenworth USD 453.

Earl Lawson Early Education Center, Leavenworth USD 453.

Nettie Hartnett Educational Center, Leavenworth USD 453.

Marais des Cygnes Valley Elementary, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456.

Buffalo Jones Elementary, Garden City USD 457.

North Lawn Elementary, Neodesha USD 461.

Heller Elementary, Neodesha USD 461.

Central Elementary, Central USD 462.

Healy Elementary, Healy USD 468.

Seitz Elementary, Geary County Schools USD 475.

Grandview Elementary, Geary County Schools USD 475.

Westwood Elementary, Geary County Schools USD 475.

Washington Elementary, Geary County Schools USD 475.

MacArthur Elementary, Liberal USD 480.

Sunflower Elementary, Liberal USD 480.

Prairie View Elementary, Liberal USD 480.

Cottonwood Elementary, Liberal USD 480.

Meadowlark Elementary, Liberal USD 480.

Early Learning Center, Fredonia USD 484.

Lincoln Elementary, Fredonia USD 484.

Syracuse Elementary, Syracuse USD 494.

Fort Larned Elementary, Fort Larned USD 495.

Liberty Elementary, Galena USD 499.

Spring Grove Elementary, Galena USD 499.

John Fiske Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Frank Rushton Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Stoney Point South Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Claude Huyck Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Lindbergh Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Hazel Grove Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

New Chelsea Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

John F. Kennedy Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Stoney Point North Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Banneker Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Thomas A. Edison Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Eugene Ware Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Emerson Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Quindaro Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

West Park Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Grant Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Silver City Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Mark Twain Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Welborn Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

McKinley Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

New Stanley Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

Bertram Caruthers Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas, USD 500.

McCarter Elementary, Topeka USD 501.

McClure Elementary, Topeka USD 501.

Randolph Elementary, Topeka USD 501.

Meadows Elementary, Topeka USD 501.

Scott Dual Language Magnet, Topeka USD 501.

Stout Elementary, Topeka USD 501.

Lowman Hill Elementary, Topeka USD 501.

Ross Elementary, Topeka USD 501.

State Street Elementary, Topeka USD 501.

Quincy Elementary, Topeka USD 501.

Service Valley Elementary, Oswego USD 504.

Neosho Heights Elementary, Oswego USD 504.

St. Paul Elementary, Chetopa-St. Paul USD 505.

Chetopa Elementary, Chetopa-St. Paul USD 505.

Edna Grade School, Labette County USD 506.

Altamont Grade School, Labette County USD 506.

Bartlett Grade School, Labette County USD 506.

Meadow View Grade School, Labette County USD 506.

Mound Valley Grade School, Labette County USD 506.

Satanta Elementary, Satanta USD 507.

Belinder Elementary, Shawnee Mission USD 512.

Rhein Benninghoven Elementary, Shawnee Mission USD 512.

Broken Arrow Elementary, Shawnee Mission USD 512.

Nieman Elementary, Shawnee Mission USD 512.

Apache Innovative Elementary, Shawnee Mission USD 512.

Comanche Elementary, Shawnee Mission USD 512.

Shawanoe Elementary, Shawnee Mission USD 512.

Holy Savior Catholic Academy, Wichita.

St. Joseph Catholic School, Wichita.

St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, Wichita.

St. Patrick Catholic School, Wichita.

