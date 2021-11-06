Advertisement

30 years later, detectives take new look at I-70 killings

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A series of killings that happened nearly three decades ago throughout the Midwest and largely along Interstate 70 is getting a new look.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that detectives and federal agents from Raytown, Missouri, Wichita, Kansas, and the Indiana cities of Indianapolis and Terre Haute met this week with detectives in St. Charles, Missouri, to see if forensic technology and a fresh review could help solve all six crimes.

Authorities believe one man, dubbed the “I-70 killer,” was responsible. Most of the victims were women working in shops within views of Interstate 70 and I-35. Among the victims was 24-year-old Nancy Kitzmiller, who was shot in the head at a western footwear store in St. Charles in May 1992.

