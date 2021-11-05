USD 501 celebrates additions to Quinton Heights Welcome Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is celebrating the completion of a decade-long project.

District and city leaders cut the ribbon on several additions to the Quinton Heights Education Center.

After nearly a decade of work, the building now boasts a fenced-in playground, multi-purpose meeting spaces, and a FEMA storm shelter. Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson says the facility will serve the community for years to come.

“We have a FEMA shelter and plenty of access to keep our students and families safe,” Dr. Anderson said. “We have the most innovative and up-to-date facilities, not just for now, but for decades to come. We thank the community of Topeka for helping make this possible.”

USD 501 says the final cost for the 5,000 ft. project was $1.79 million.

