TUMI holds annual fundraising dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka religious organization held its annual fundraiser Thursday night.

The Urban Ministry Institute, or TUMI-Topeka, honored a group of impactful women at its ‘Women Who’ve Changed the Heart of the City’ dinner.

Linda Kinney and Eve Kendall were recognized for their contributions.

Sponsorships and donations from the dinner help TUMI-Topeka fund seminary classes for women incarcerated in the Topeka Correctional Facility.

”TUMI and other programs help them look at things in different perspectives, and help them better themselves so when they leave, they might not come back again,” Kendall, a Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Deputy Director, said.

“We just want to make a difference in our city, and we ask you to come along and join us and check us out,” Committee Chair Kim Teske said.

TUMI-Topeka is also trying to set up classes at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

