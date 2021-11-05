Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested for meth following morning traffic stop

Megan Lee Lindsey, 33, of Topeka
Megan Lee Lindsey, 33, of Topeka
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a Friday morning traffic stop in Jackson Co.

On Friday morning, Nov. 5, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Topeka woman was arrested following a traffic stop in southern Jackson Co.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a 1997 Ford F-150 just after 9 a.m. near 134th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation.

The stop led to an investigation in which a K9 alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office said the truck’s passenger, Megan Lee Lindsey, 33, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

