Topeka welcomes three new local businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It was a “two for one” at this ribbon cutting, chamber ambassadors helped welcome a boutique, called The Boujee Collection, and the concrete company, “Hop 2 It”.

“Basically I had started, I didnt know what all I was going to do, this was going to be the office here for “Hop 2 It” and I and Octavia came together, and basically what I do is mostly in the field so I’m not able to be here 24/7 so when she came to me with the idea of the boutique and changing it around it just made sense,” said Hop 2 It Owner, AJ Hopper.

While the business is in the back, the beauty is in the front, The Boujee Collection owner, Octavia Walker says she offers a variety of fashion options.

“I bring different culture clothes so my age bracket, younger age bracket and older age bracket can come in and I have unique jewerly and clothing, jeans anything is a one shop stop,” said Walker.

Clothes and concrete aren’t all, a new salon also celebrated its opening Friday.

“If you have hair loss issues, I specialize in hair loss issues, I do waxing, body contour services and wellness. So everything health and wellness are what I offer,” said Health e” Hair and Skin Care Salon owner, Renee Anderson.

Go Topeka’s Vice President of Entrepreneurship, Laurie Pieper says supporting local businesses is essential.

“So for every dollar that is spent locally, 67 cents of it goes back to the community, but also when you shop locally you are supporting your neighbors and your friends who are business owners,” she said.

She says locally owned businesses offer a unique touch--

“And the small businesses that we have in our community are so important so making it feel alive and vibrant so that we have the things that we want available to us, so that we have interesting shops, interesting places to eat and professional services that we can count on and trust,” Pieper said.

Major elect Mike Padilla also proclaimed Saturday, November 27th as Small Business Saturday.

