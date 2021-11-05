Supreme Court orders lower court to hold additional hearing to revise restitution deemed too costly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has ordered a lower court to hold an additional hearing to re-decide restitution, which had been deemed too costly based on evidence in the original hearing.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 120,845: State of Kansas v. Jeremy L. Dailey, Dailey pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft. As a result, it said the Sedgwick Co. District Court ordered him to pay $17,278.92 in criminal restitution.

The Court of Appeals had ruled that evidence did not support the amount Dailey was ordered to pay and remanded the case back to the district court for another evidentiary hearing on restitution.

In an opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Supreme Court said it affirmed the Court of Appeals decision to vacate the order and remanded the case back to the district court.

However, the Supreme Court also held the State could not offer new evidence to support the restitution request.

The Supreme Court said it directed the district court to impose a new restitution order supported by competent evidence from the existing record.

Court documents show Dailey had been convicted for vandalizing a Greyhound Park in Wichita in 2017.

