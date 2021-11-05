Advertisement

Supreme Court orders lower court to hold additional hearing to revise restitution deemed too costly

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has ordered a lower court to hold an additional hearing to re-decide restitution, which had been deemed too costly based on evidence in the original hearing.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 120,845: State of Kansas v. Jeremy L. Dailey, Dailey pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft. As a result, it said the Sedgwick Co. District Court ordered him to pay $17,278.92 in criminal restitution.

The Court of Appeals had ruled that evidence did not support the amount Dailey was ordered to pay and remanded the case back to the district court for another evidentiary hearing on restitution.

In an opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Supreme Court said it affirmed the Court of Appeals decision to vacate the order and remanded the case back to the district court.

However, the Supreme Court also held the State could not offer new evidence to support the restitution request.

The Supreme Court said it directed the district court to impose a new restitution order supported by competent evidence from the existing record.

Court documents show Dailey had been convicted for vandalizing a Greyhound Park in Wichita in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dray S. Carlton, 32, of Topeka was arrested Nov. 3 in relation to a domestic incident.
KHP Trooper arrested for domestic battery
The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov....
FBI attempts to identify Lawrence bank robbery suspect
Following illegal autopsies, Topeka man convicted of six criminal counts
Brent Trout (Courtesy: City of Topeka)
Trout out as Topeka City Manager
David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper

Latest News

FILE - Telehealth
Sen. Moran helps introduce legislation to ensure permanence of telehealth
Live at Five
FILE
Kansas cities among best places for veterans to live
FILE - Topeka Police have identified Adofo-Julius J. Smith, 19, of Topeka, as a person of...
19-year-old Topekan arrested for September shooting following Crime Stoppers reports from residents
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Democrat Sharice Davids waves at her supporters at a...
Bill to advance new aviation tech in Kansas passes House of Representatives, heads to Senate