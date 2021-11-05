Advertisement

Shawnee Co. preparing tulips for spring bloom

Ted Ensley Garden
Ted Ensley Garden(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tulip Time is still a ways out, but work is already underway to make it happen.

The tulips typically bloom in a handful of Topeka parks throughout April, but planters have been busy this week getting the bulbs in the dirt.

The 47,000 bulbs planned for next spring will take over a thousand hours of work to plant. The people doing the work say it’s worth it.

“Ted Ensley Garden, Topeka itself, is a destination,” Kimberly Wolff, with the Parks for All Foundation, said. “We see so many visitors all year really, but during the spring and the summer. I think that’s our main goal, is to keep people coming to Topeka.”

There are still plenty of bulbs left to plant. If you’d like to help, you can reach out to Kimberly at 785-251-6878.

