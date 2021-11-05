Sen. Moran helps introduce legislation to ensure permanence of telehealth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to ensure access to health care through telehealth continues even after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has been introduced by Senator Jerry Moran and his colleagues.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) to introduce bipartisan legislation to make pandemic-driven expanded access to telehealth services permanent under Medicare.

“During the pandemic, we have seen telehealth services expand the options of care available to Kansans, especially those living in rural America,” said Sen. Moran. “As we continue to unlock the potential of telehealth, I’m pleased to introduce this sensible legislation to expand the list of eligible providers that can seek Medicare reimbursement for providing care to seniors.”

To help reduce risks associated with visiting medical providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moran said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expanded the types of health care providers who could be reimbursed or telehealth services.

“The use of telehealth during the pandemic has helped ensure patient access to physical therapist services, minimize potential exposure to the virus, and provided an option for therapy clinics and their patients during quarantine restrictions,” said American Physical Therapy Association President Sharon L Dunn, PT, Ph.D. “And, it’s made it all the more clear just how valuable telehealth is to patients who may need alternative access to therapy. It is critical that Congress make this option for therapy services permanent for Medicare patients, beyond the public health emergency. We applaud Senator Smith for her leadership on this important bipartisan legislation, and are grateful to Senators Daines, Moran, and Rosen for also joining as cosponsors.”

Moran said the Expanded Telehealth Access Act would make permanent the reimbursement eligibility for physical therapists, audiologists, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists as well as permit the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to expand the list.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the effectiveness of occupational therapy delivered through telehealth and the importance of removing barriers to care,” said President of the American Occupational Therapy Association Wendy C. Hildenbrand, Ph.D., MPH, OTR/L, FAOTA. “Telehealth has enabled occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants to improve the efficiency of care by minimizing therapy delays and missed appointments related to travel and access issues and improve outcomes by allowing visual access to a beneficiary’s home environment. Working with individuals virtually in their authentic home environment, occupational therapy practitioners can identify physical safety risks and contextual barriers to daily life performance which may not have been revealed otherwise. Occupational therapy through telehealth is now an essential part of health care.”

Moran said the legislation is supported by American Telehealth Association, the American Physical Therapy Association, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the American Occupational Therapy Association, the eHealth Initiative and Foundation, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Inc., the Personal Connected Health Alliance and the Alliance for Connected Care.

“We applaud Senators Daines, Smith, Moran, and Rosen for introducing the Expanded Telehealth Access Act, critical legislation that will enable seniors better access to necessary health care services provided by audiologists and speech-language pathologists (SLPs),” said President of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association A. Lynn Williams, Ph.D., CCC-SLP. “The bill will provide Medicare beneficiaries a broader range of options for receiving hearing, balance, speech, language, swallowing, and cognitive care by allowing for permanent coverage of these services via telehealth. This marks another important step toward ASHA’s ultimate goal of providing seniors with high-quality care, in a manner that’s most accessible for them, and that audiologists and SLPs are licensed by states to provide through other programs and payers.”

Companion legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and David McKinley (WV-01).

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

