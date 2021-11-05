Advertisement

Riley Co. to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids

(David Goldman | AP)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, Riley County Health Department will host a clinic in Manhattan to help get shots in arms.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, November 13th from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the health department’s Family & Child Resource Center located at 2101 Claflin Rd. It is only open to kids in the 5 to 11 age group and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

To make an appointment, visit the county’s appointment scheduler website.

Riley County said the vaccine is free, but anyone with insurance is asked to bring their insurance card with them.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the CDC on Tuesday, November 2nd and Governor Laura Kelly (D-KS) gave it the green light to be distributed to providers in the state.

