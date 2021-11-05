Advertisement

Petition signed by over half of Kansas’ Sheriffs, calling for change in leadership

By Grant DeMars
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than half of Kansas’ sheriffs say the situation at the Larned State Hospital in Pawnee County has reached a crisis level.

A letter sent to Governor Laura Kelly by the Barton County Sheriff outlines the issues he and others have dealt with at the facility. They’re calling for a change in leadership.

This letter signed by more than half of Kansas sheriffs comes after a convicted and violent rapist, john colt, escaped from the larned state hospital in June. It claims two employees there actually helped him escape, and local law enforcement wasn’t contacted for roughly five hours afterward. The Kansas Department of aging and disability services partly oversees operations at the facility and says since Colt’s escape--it’s implemented new security measures.

Secretary laura Howard says, “disciplinary actions have been taken, policies and protocols have been changed, and new security practices have been put into place. I’d like to particularly thank the pawnee county sheriff for a number of suggestions that the state hospital has implemented, including notification to law enforcement anytime an emergency count occurs or anytime an individual will be transported to the community for an appointment.”

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir also writes that there have been multiple instances where criminals who have mental illness were refused by the hospital or had to wait for hours or days. The letter details a few of these situations from the Barton, Pawnee, and Ford County Sheriff’s Offices. The department of aging and disabilities services says pandemic operations and staffing shortages are two contributors to this problem.

Howard says, “there have been times during the pandemic, and ongoing with the workforce challenges when the state hospital has not had the bed capacity or staff capacity to immediately accept all admissions. Larned is not a full-service hospital, and we do not have an emergency room. Instead, we rely on community hospitals for assessments of potential patient medical issues.”

