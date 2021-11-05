Advertisement

One in custody following attempted armed robbery in St. Marys

St. Marys Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an attempted armed robbery in St. Marys on Friday morning.

The St. Marys Police Department says around 9:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, officers were dispatched to the St. Marys Pharmacy with reports of an active armed robbery.

Officers said they responded and were told by staff the suspect had run before they arrived.

SMPD said a resulting investigation found a man had run to a home in the 200 block of N 7th St.

Officers said the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to help and a 29-year-old male surrendered himself without incident and was arrested.

13 NEWS has reached out to the St. Marys Police Department to obtain the name of the man arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation.

