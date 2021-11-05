Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 collision during police chase that killed bystander

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted for a 2019 police chase that killed a bystander has been sentenced to life in prison.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says in the case of State of Kansas v. Brandon Keith Jordan, Jordan was charged for a 2019 police chase that ended with a crash that killed the driver of the other vehicle.

On Nov. 7, 2019, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to Fidelity Bank at 1241 SW Gage Blvd. with reports of a man trying to pass forged checks. A trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol was close by and immediately responded to the call.

Kagay said the trooper saw the suspect vehicle, a black 2003 Acura, in the drive-thru lane of the bank. The suspect then immediately sped away from the bank south on Gage Blvd. The trooper continued as the vehicle sped, changed lanes without signaling, disobeyed traffic signals and eventually ran a stop sign and hit a white Ford Explorer.

After the crash, Kagay said the Acura had been disabled and the driver was taken into custody after he was identified as Brandon Jordan. The Ford Explorer was driven by Dennis Affolter, who was severely injured in the accident and later died as a result of the injures.

In August, Kagay said Jordan was convicted of First Degree Murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; two counts of Interference with Law Enforcement; Eluding Police; two counts of Forgery; Identity Theft; Driving While Suspended; and Reckless Driving.

On Friday, Nov. 5, Kagay said the Court sentenced Jordan to life in prison where he will serve a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible to request parole.

Kagay said he thanked Assistant Deputy District Attorney Bethany Lee and Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Schermer and the remainder of the trial team for their hard work in the prosecution of the case. He also commended the work of the Kansa Highway Patrol and Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.