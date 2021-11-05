Lung cancer no longer death sentence thanks to new treatments, technologies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lung cancer is the nation’s country’s leading cause of cancer death. But it’s only been in the past decade that health professionals even had guidelines to screen for it.

At the same time, doctors say new treatments are game changers for patients like Catherine Hall. She was sleeping earlier this year, when she suddenly could not catch her breath.

Her ex-husband rushed her to the hospital. With Catherine’s history of smoking, she was initially treated for bronchitis. She later was sent for a CT scan, which revealed a large cancerous mass in her lung.

“It was straight to the hospital,” Catherine said. “All I could think was how am I going to tell my family I’m dying?”

But then, Dr. John Ma, a radiation oncologist with Stormont Vail Cancer Center, walked in the room.

“He gave me hope - he really gave me hope,” Catherine said.

Dr. Ma outlined a treatment plan he called a “double whammy,” which meant attacking the cancer with chemotherapy and radiation, simultaneously.

“Because the technology has advanced so tremendously, lung cancer is no longer a death sentence,” Dr. Ma said.

Dr. Ma says one big advance in the past decade is the use of stereotactic radiation, allowing doctors to more precisely hit the cancer, even as the act of breathing makes it essentially a moving target.

“When you take a deep breath, the diaphragm moves out and the lung nodule - the cancer - moves up and down, so you have to account for the lowest position and the highest position. In other words, you’re treating a much larger area,” Dr. Ma explained. “Because of technology, such as real-time tracking, and because the radiation has a much smaller footprint, it’s able to achieve higher accuracy and precision, at the same time, minimizing damage to the surrounding tissues or organs.”

Also on Catherine’s team is Dr. Daulath Singh, a fellow oncologist at Stormont Vail. He added immune therapy to her arsenal.

“The cancer cells put a block on the immune system, so the immune system cannot recognize the cancer cells and kill them,” Dr. Singh said. “What the Immune therapy is trying to do is remove that block so the immune system becomes more active and it can engage and kill the cancer cells in the best possible way - sort of using your own natural defenses against cancers.”

Another game changer is early detection. In 2013, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued its first recommendations for lung cancer screening. Earlier this year, they update them to expand the criteria. It now suggests yearly screening using a low-dose CT scan for people aged 50 to 80 who have smoked at least 20 packs over their lifetime, and are still smoking or quit in the past 15 years.

“If we catch the cancer earlier, we can treat it earlier and have a higher cure rate,” Dr. Singh said.

Less than a year after diagnosis, Catherine has finished radiation and chemotherapy; continues immune therapy; and is looking forward to living.

“I came in here in a wheelchair, and now I’m able to walk now because of the whole staff here,” she said. “I thank the Lord, I thank the doctors, everybody (at the Cancer Center), every day. I can’t thank them enough. I really can’t.”

The doctors also remind everyone that prevention is the best defense. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, so quit now, or - better yet - don’t start.

The second leading cause is radon. Radon is a radioactive gas that can seep into homes through natural breakdown in the environment. Experts recommend testing your home for radon every two years. You can get a kit at home stores, or through Kansas State University’s National Radon Program, https://sosradon.org/purchase-kits. Cost is $15-$25.

