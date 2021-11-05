Legislation to help relieve nation’s ports introduced by Rep. Mann

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation that would give truckers the ability to help relieve ports of access to transport goods has been introduced by Representative Tracey Mann.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he led 10 of his colleagues to introduce the Truckers Responding At National Shipping Ports Overcoming Retail Turmoil Act, which would require the Secretary of Transportation to relieve congested ports during either a national state of emergency or when ports are congested by 50% or more.

“I’ve heard from Kansas farmers and truck drivers who are prepared to drive to California and collect goods because they understand the looming catastrophic results of congestion continuing at our ports,” said Rep. Mann. “If we have truckers who are willing and able to drive across the country to secure and distribute goods that are backed up at ports in other states, the government should remove any red tape standing in the way of that solution. Implementing the TRANSPORT Act is a step towards solving the supply chain crisis, giving Americans the ability to help themselves and their neighbors, and making America’s economy strong again.”

Joining Rep. Mann to introduce the legislation are Reps. Jake LaTurner (KS-02), Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Michelle Steel (CA-48), David Valadao (CA-21), Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Austin Scott (GA-08), Louis Gohmert (TX-01), Frank Lucas (OK-03), Randy Weber (TX-14), and August Pflueger (TX-11).

“President Biden’s failing economic agenda has caused a supply chain crisis fueled by a worsening labor shortage. Kansans are facing empty shelves and skyrocketing prices because everyday goods are sitting on cargo ships or stuck in ports,” said Rep. LaTurner. “I want to thank my fellow Kansan for introducing this legislation that would remove burdensome shipping regulations and help clear up some of the congestion in our supply chains.”

Mann said the TRANSPORT Act would require the Secretary of Transportation to issue federal grants from unused relief dollars to motor carriers to transport goods from a port of entry to a specific destination point. He said it would also temporarily waive operating standards should they be more stringent than the federal standard to allow U.S. Department of Transportation compliant trucks and drivers from other states to relieve ports and take goods across the country.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

