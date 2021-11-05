Advertisement

Kansas high court affirms convictions for woman sentenced for 2018 crimes

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas High Court has affirmed convictions for a woman who had been previously sentenced for her 2018 crimes.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of ﻿Appeal No. 121,916: State of Kansas v. Janet M. Allen, it affirmed her conviction in Clay Co. District Court for forgery, felony theft and misdemeanor theft.

The Court said the Court of Appeals reversed Allen’s convictions and ruled that her right to a speedy trial was violated when the trial was delayed without a hearing where she could object the delay.

The Court of Appeals also held the delay violated Allen’s constitutional right to be present at crucial stages of the prosecution.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Supreme Court said it found the Court of Appeals should not have addressed the claims as Allen did not raise the issue before the trial court, and they involved unresolved facts that could not be decided on an appeal.

Court documents reveal Allen’s crimes occurred in the spring of 2018.

