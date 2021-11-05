Advertisement

Kansas City man leads law enforcement on chase through Osage Co.

Jesus A. Alejos-Reyna, 21, of Kansas City, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and...
Jesus A. Alejos-Reyna, 21, of Kansas City, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after he led area law enforcement on a chase through Osage County on Thursday afternoon.

Just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop in I-35 near mile marker 162 for a traffic violation. When the vehicle failed to stop, a chase started.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit came to an end at milepost 198 near Wellsville after tire deflation devices were used and the vehicle came to a stop. Drugs were found in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

Jesus A. Alejos-Reyna, 21, of Kansas City, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Ottawa Police Department and Wellsville Police Department for their help in the case.

