Kansas cities among best places for veterans to live

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two of Kansas’s largest cities are among the best places for veterans to live according to a recent study.

With Veterans Day right around the corner and the veteran unemployment rate falling to 3.9%, WalletHub.com says it has released its report on 2021′s Best and Worst Places for Veterans to Live. It said 100 of the nation’s largest cities were compared against military skill-related jobs, housing affordability and availability of VA health facilities.

WalletHub said two Kansas cities made the list. Kansas City ranked as the 50th best place for veterans to live with a rank of 23 for employment, 39 for economy, 58 for quality of life and 88 for health. Wichita ranked as the 81st best place with a rank of 46 for employment, 11 for economy, 93 for quality of life and 89 for health.

WalletHub also said it released its 2021 Military Money Survey as well. It found that 77% of Americans agree military families see more financial stress than civilian families.

The money survey also found about two-in-three people think poor financial literacy in military personnel is a threat to national security, which was 7% more than in 2020. Meanwhile, 76% of Americans do not think the military does enough to teach financial literacy.

WalletHub said 76% of Americans also think military members should not have to pay interest on debt when they are deployed overseas. While 2-in-3 military members also said they think they should not have to pay bills while they are deployed. It also found 59% of military members think they should not have to pay income taxes while deployed, which is 11% less than in 2020.

The survey also found 44% of residents think frontline healthcare workers should be paid more than members of the military and police officers. However, over two-thirds of Americans think firefighters, police, EMS and other first responders should get the same credit card perks as military personnel.

Lastly, the survey found almost a third of Americans think military spending should be cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.