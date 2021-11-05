K-State wins exhibition game over Pitt State
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State picked up an exhibition win Thursday night, 78-59 over Pitt State.
Selton Miguel led K-State scorers with 18 points on the night. Logan Landers added 11, while Ismael Massoud pitched in 10.
Mizzou transfer Mark Smith pulled down a team-best 13 rebounds in the win, chipping in 6 points.
K-State will tip off the regular season hosting Florida A&M Wednesday, Nov. 10.
