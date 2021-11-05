Advertisement

Homeless man convicted of killing woman who helped him

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A homeless man has been convicted of killing a Wichita woman who sometimes let him eat and sleep at her home.

John Darwin Pepper, 57, was convicted last week of first-degree felony murder and aggravated criminal sodomy in the death of 72-year-old Rita Golden.

Golden’s daughter found her mother’s partially nude body on the kitchen floor of her Wichita home on July 15, 2019.

Prosecutors said Golden allowed Pepper to stay in her backyard and sometimes let him take a nap or eat inside her home.

An autopsy determined Golden died from a heart condition caused by high blood pressure but she also had injuries associated with smothering, according to a court affidavit. There were also signs she had been sexually assaulted, the affidavit says.

Pepper will be sentenced on December 10.

