Gov. Kelly takes stance on President’s covid vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly (D-KS) is taking a stance on the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Kelly said she reviewed the mandate Thursday. “While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas.”

The governor argued that states have been leading the fight against the pandemic from the start.

“It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs,” Kelly continued saying, “I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis.”

