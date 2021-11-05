Friday night forecast: Outstanding weekend weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November has started cool, but we are warming up this weekend with many communities reaching 70s degrees on Sunday.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30-low 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds S 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

This weekend will be excellent so be sure and get outside and enjoy the 70s and sunshine because this time of year things can change quickly.

We are tracking a couple cold fronts for next week. The first arrives late Monday night. This first cold front is a weaker boundary that will get our temperatures closer to our average this time of year (60º). A second cold front arrives on Wednesday bringing with it a chance for rain showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday though look to be in the low 60s.

A strong cold front is still expected on Friday. This front has a low chance for any precipitation as it moves through, but the bigger concern is the temperatures. This front will likely bring the first hard freeze to the region Friday night into Saturday morning of next weekend with lows potentially 30 degrees or lower.

Outstanding weekend weather on the 8-day (WIBW)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Taking Action:

Daylight Saving Ends this Weekend: Not only do you gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night by turning your clocks back one hour but also make sure to check the batteries of your smoke alarms and weather radio. This weekend is looking great, however next weekend looks cold. To prepare for the cold weather, cover your outdoor faucets and decide what plants you want to keep or let freeze next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.