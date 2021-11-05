Friday forecast: Seasonal today, unseasonably mild this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unseasonably cool week with highs ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s, we’re finally going to be warming up to more typical early November temperatures today. It gets even warmer this weekend where it’ll feel more like mid-October.

The main uncertainty about the latest forecast (at least in the short term) is potential cloud cover today and even Monday. One of the short term models is bringing in a band of cloud cover into the area from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Several other models keep us mostly sunny. IF we get the thicker cloud cover, highs may be closer to the mid-upper 50s rather than upper 50s-low 60s.

As for rain that also remains uncertain between the long range models. Will keep the rain in the 8 day Wednesday into Wednesday night for consistency purposes but know it’s not a guarantee (yet).

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny (don’t be surprised by cloudy skies for a couple hours today if we have that band of clouds moving through). Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30-low 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Next week: It remains mild on Monday before a couple cold fronts move through during the work week. The first one will keep temperatures more seasonal Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday’s temperature will be dependent on rain. Am keeping it 60° due to the rain but if it is dry we might be able to get temperatures more in the mid to even upper 60s with a brief surge of warmer air moving in.

Another reinforcing cold front will push through on Friday which would set-up highs in the 40s to end the work week and the potential for the first hard freeze of the season next Saturday morning. Still a week away where a lot can change but we’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated on what the models are indicating.

Daylight Saving Ends this Weekend: Not only do you gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night by turning your clocks back one hour but also make sure to check the batteries of your smoke alarms and weather radio.



