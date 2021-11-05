AG Schmidt adds Kansas to list of states suing over private company vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed a federal lawsuit Friday against the new federal vaccine mandate for employers in the private-sector with more than 100 employees, which was promoted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The federal mandate was an “emergency temporary standard” issued by OSHA that has private employers with more than 100 employees to require those employees to either be vaccinated or receive COVID-19 testing frequently, but according to Derek Schmidt, such a mandate would affect thousands of Kansas businesses and employees.

The Attorney General’s Office said, Schmidt and 6 other state Attorneys General filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit to challenge the legality of said mandate.

According to Schmidt, Congress delegated to OSHA the power to issue emergency temporary standards for the intent of protecting employees from dangers in the workplace, such as exposure to substances or physically harmful toxins, but the recent petition argues that OSHA does not possess the statutory and constitutional authority to issue the new vaccine and testing mandate and asks the court to review the mandate’s legality.

“Nothing in federal law gives OSHA this kind of far-reaching authority,” Schmidt said. “Businesses that do not comply would be subject to steep fines. And to make matters worse, state and federal governments have just announced they will stop paying the cost of testing for businesses, shifting that cost onto businesses themselves. The net effect of this overreaching federal mandate is to discourage private businesses from employ unvaccinated workers by making it more costly, once again threatening the livelihood of many Kansas workers and businesses and promising more disruptions to supply chains nationwide.”

The attorneys general also plan to file a motion asking the court to stall the mandate once the case has come to a close.

The attorneys general have noted that, in the past, OSHA agreed with their assessment, stating in a lawsuit last year “OSHA refused to issue a nationwide emergency temporary standard for COVID-19 because ‘COVID-19 is a community-wide hazard that is not unique to the workplace.’”

“As I have said many times, I encourage Kansans to be vaccinated, but that personal health care decision should be made by each individual and not mandated by the federal government,” Schmidt said. “At a time when Kansas employers and employees are desperately seeking a return to normalcy, this mandate would further disrupt and impede their efforts in private workplaces all across Kansas.”

This case is the second suit Schmidt has filed against the federal government’s recent attempts to mandate vaccination.

Schmidt accompanied six other attorneys general last week to file a lawsuit asking a federal court to declare a different federal vaccination mandate illegal, a vaccine mandate that applies to businesses and universities that participate in federal contracts. That suit is, currently, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, Augusta Division.

