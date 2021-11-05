Advertisement

Abilene ranked Top 10 nationwide for Best Historic Small Town

Abilene, Kansas was ranked #4 in USA Today's 2021 Best Historic Small Town.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The small town of Abilene, Kansas is receiving national recognition once again by USA Today.

Abilene was named the fourth “Best Historic Small Town,” cracking the top ten three years in a row.

The nominees for the category are chosen by a panel of experts and then voting is open to the public to choose the winners.

“Thanks to everyone for voting for Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “We appreciate this recognition, and it reinforces what visitors say, and locals know – Abilene is one of the best historic small towns in the country.”

The top 10 winners in the Best Historic Small Town Category are:

1. Granbury, Texas

2. De Smet, South Dakota

3. Taos, New Mexico,

4. Abilene, Kansas

5. Natchez, Mississippi

6. Mineral Point, Wisconsin

7. St. Augustine, Florida

8. Mackinac Island, Michigan

9. Natchitoches, Louisiana

10. Berkeley Springs, West Virginia

USA Today’s 10 Best contest provides readers with travel content of things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the country.

Roller Weeks said, “Regardless of size or budget, this contest highlights our ability to get people excited about Abilene and compete with others across the country.”

Abilene was also recognized this year as the “Best U.S. Small Town” by TravelAwaits.

You can learn more about the town on their website.

