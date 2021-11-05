19-year-old Topekan arrested for September shooting following Crime Stoppers reports from residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Topeka is behind bars for a September shooting after members of the community identified him as the suspect through Crime Stoppers.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Topeka Police Department says it arrested Adofo-Julius Smith, 19, of Topeka, for a September shooting thanks to tips from residents on Crime Stoppers who were able to identify him as the suspect in the photos.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2021, TPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block fo SW Huntoon St. with reports of a shooting that had just happened. When officers arrived, they found one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

TPD said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a weapon, interference with a law enforcement officer.

