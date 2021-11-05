12th and Boswell St. to reopen soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers navigating construction along SW12 St. in Topeka are getting a bit of good news. The 12th and Boswell intersection should reopen Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The intersection was closed Sept. 15, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project along SW 12th.

The City of Topeka also plans to finish the crosswalk construction between Topeka Blvd. and Kansas Ave., and the SW 12 St. and Topeka Blvd. intersection by Friday, Nov. 12. However, the 12th and Topeka intersection will remain closed for a bit, while crews complete a few tasks just west of the intersection.

Also, starting the week of Nov. 8, the intersections along 12th St. at Jewell, Mulvane and College will be closed for waterline improvements.

The recent construction sites were for the 12th St. Project put together by the City of Topeka.

