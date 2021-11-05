Advertisement

12th and Boswell St. to reopen soon

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers navigating construction along SW12 St. in Topeka are getting a bit of good news. The 12th and Boswell intersection should reopen Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The intersection was closed Sept. 15, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project along SW 12th.

The City of Topeka also plans to finish the crosswalk construction between Topeka Blvd. and Kansas Ave., and the SW 12 St. and Topeka Blvd. intersection by Friday, Nov. 12. However, the 12th and Topeka intersection will remain closed for a bit, while crews complete a few tasks just west of the intersection.

Also, starting the week of Nov. 8, the intersections along 12th St. at Jewell, Mulvane and College will be closed for waterline improvements.

The recent construction sites were for the 12th St. Project put together by the City of Topeka.

Additional intersection closes as part of S.W. 12th Street project

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dray S. Carlton, 32, of Topeka was arrested Nov. 3 in relation to a domestic incident.
KHP Trooper arrested for domestic battery
The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov....
FBI attempts to identify Lawrence bank robbery suspect
Following illegal autopsies, Topeka man convicted of six criminal counts
Brent Trout (Courtesy: City of Topeka)
Trout out as Topeka City Manager
David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper

Latest News

An update for drivers navigating construction along 12 St. in Topeka, the 12th and Boswell...
12 and Boswell reopens
Megan Lee Lindsey, 33, of Topeka
Topeka woman arrested for meth following morning traffic stop
Three new local businesses opened up their doors in Topeka on Friday
Topeka welcomes three new local businesses
Three new local businesses opened up their doors in Topeka on Friday
Three new local businesses opened up their doors in Topeka on Friday