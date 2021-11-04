Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Colton

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we talk with kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

14-year old Colton loves learning and making connections. Lori Hutchinson was able to take him to Hazel Hill Chocolate and hear his story.

For more information on Colton or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities located a stolen vehicle Tuesday near SW 101st and Davis Rd.
Search nets suspect in hit and run, vehicle theft
David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42
One arrested after McDonald’s evacuated in west Topeka
Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th...
Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Colton
Wednesday's Child - Colton
Skylor, 14 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Skylor
Wednesday's Child - Skylor
Wednesday's Child - Skylor
Keller Williams Trunk or Treat
Keller Williams hosts Trunk or Treat