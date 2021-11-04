Wednesday’s Child - Colton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we talk with kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

14-year old Colton loves learning and making connections. Lori Hutchinson was able to take him to Hazel Hill Chocolate and hear his story.

For more information on Colton or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

