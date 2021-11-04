Trout out as Topeka City Manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Brent Trout is stepping down.

Trout announced Thursday afternoon he will be resigning. He plans to depart at the end of the year.

Trout was the city administrator-city clerk for Mason City, Iowa when the Topeka City Council chose him from five finalists to be the Capital City’s next leader. He started Oct. 30, 2017, replacing Jim Colson, who had left a year earlier.

Council members signed Trout to a three-year contract, with a base salary of $195,000. It automatically renewed for one year - including after the initial term ending in 2020 - unless either party gave six months notice of a desire to part ways.

Trout has led the city through its pandemic response and recovery, but not without controversy. In April 2020, as leaders prepared for city revenue to potentially plummet as much as $11 million, he and city council members took a six-percent salary cut, and he reduced salaries for management and executive staff for the city of Topeka three percent. Trout also requested the city’s union workers accept the same three-percent reduction, but received major pushback in how it would impact first responders. He eventually withdrew the proposal.

Trout grew up in the Kansas City-area, graduating from Blue Springs High School. He also served in the Iowa Army National Guard, retiring in 2015 at the rank of Lt. Colonel.

