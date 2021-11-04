Traffic Safety Summit teaches young drivers rules of the road

POTAWATOMI, Kan. (WIBW) - The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation hosted its first ever Traffic Safety Summit Thursday, they hoped to drive-home safety messages for young drivers.

“It’s just a big collaboration of everybody getting together to try and teach everybody about traffic safety,” said John Hurla with Safe Kids Potawatomi.

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Potawatomi Tribal Police brought together multiple traffic safety organizations to drive home a common message.

“We very much so want to get this out to the community to try and reduce death and injury for children,” said Hurla.

John Hurla says this event was important to hold during Native American Heritage Month given the latest statistics from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration.

“They provided information that Native Americans under the age of forty-four, the leading cause of death for them is motor vehicle crashes and also Native Americans are two or three more times likely to be killed in a motor vehicle crash than any other ethnicity.”

During the month of November, The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration will be working with tribes and tribal leaders to help make the roads safer for their communities.

The summit educated young drivers on things they may not have much experience with, such as driving behaviors around large trucks.

“Semis take a lot more caution than people actually give them, most people think its like a normal car and you have to think about how much they weigh compared to your normal car and how much they have to take precautions,” said Quinton Nelson, a student at Royal Valley High School.

“When I started driving, I didn’t really know much, like how they were talking about the semis, I didn’t know any of that kind of information so learning that now is really great to know,” said Shannokawe Price, a student at Royal Valley High School.

They also learned about the importance of seatbelts thanks to a presentation from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The students said they recommend this experience to all first time drivers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.