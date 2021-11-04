Topeka West band shines in annual light show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka West Marching Band wrapped up their season on a bright note.

They held their annual light show, something they weren’t able to do last year due to the pandemic. The band ran through the contest routine they’ve practiced throughout the fall, followed by another run with the lights off.

Parents were able to watch the show, and even participate in another run-through with their kids.

