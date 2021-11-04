Advertisement

Topeka Salvation Army giving away 200 turkey dinners

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is partnering with Cargill to give 200 turkey dinners to families in need this Thanksgiving.

Applications are being accepted November 8th through November 11th from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m at The Salvation Army located at 1320 SE 6th St.

Cargill donated the turkey dinners and several other area companies are donating the side dishes.

“We cannot begin to thank our generous corporate sponsors enough,” said Captain Cristian Lopez. “When company’s like Cargill want to make an impact for good in our community, The Salvation Army stands ready to make their dreams a reality while helping as many people as possible.”

The Salvation Army said the meals will be handed out on Tuesday, November 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. in the west parking lot of their 6th Street building.

Lopez said, “Thanksgiving is ultimately about family, and with this generous donation, we’ll be able to make the holiday brighter for 200 families in our community.”

The Salvation Army will also be doing its annual community meal on November 23rd, however, they said it will be given out in take-out boxes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

