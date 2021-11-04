Thursday night forecast: Cloud cover gradually clears and temperatures rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clouds have been slow to clear today in some areas, but we are going for mostly sunny skies Friday with slightly warmer temperatures.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Those going to the Sunflower Salute this weekend will not be disappointed in the weather! Saturday will be great parade weather with mostly sunny skies, light winds and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday becomes a bit more windy and a few degrees warmer than Saturday, otherwise the nice weather continues to end the weekend.

Mild weather continues for Monday before a cold front passes through Monday night into Tuesday. No rain is expected from this frontal boundary, but temperatures will be bumped back into the low 60s Tuesday with lows returning to the mid 40s Tuesday night. We are tracking a slight chance for rain beginning Wednesday morning. This would be a rain shower event and no thunderstorms are expected.

LONG RANGE: Looking ahead to next weekend (November 13-14), a stronger cold front may sweep through and bring our temperatures down possibly giving us our first hard freeze. There is also a very low chance for precipitation out of this. This will likely change between now and then, but the trend has continued over the last few days.

8-Day Forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Daylight Saving ends this weekend. Not only do you gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night by turning your clocks back one hour but also make sure to check the batteries of your smoke alarms and weather radio.

Saturday’s Sunrise/Sunset: 7:56am/6:16pm....................Sunday’s Sunrise/Sunset: 6:57am/5:15pm

